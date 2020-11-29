On November 19, 2020 Covid took our Queen Rosemary Marie Ruiz. Our beloved Rosemary was born in Fresno, CA on November 24, 1951 to Rosenda Salciedo and Gustavo Salciedo.Rosemary was the eldest of ten. She survived by her siblings, Marylou, Rachel (deceased), Gustavo, Lola, Cricket, Andy, Alex (deceased),Erma, and Jessie.Rosemary married the love of her life Juvencio "Shorty" Ruiz of 50 years on November 24, 1975. She resided in Vallejo, CA where she raised her family of five; Anthony ,Victor, David, Ricky and Cristela. Rosemary had 20 grandchildren, Lidia, Maria, Daniel, Ricky (Anthony's kids); Angel, Ruben, Angelica, Victor, Roman, Elenna, Victoria, Marcello, Nicco (Victor's kids); Dionna, David, Davon, Nicholas, Journey (David's Kids); Liliana and Santino (Ricky's kids).She also had 16 great-grandchildren and counting.Rosemary was a Wife, Sister, Mother, Tia, Nina, and a Nana to all and she will forever be missed.Some of the things that Rosemary loved was spending time with her husband at the casinos. She loved cooking for the family while listening to her Spanish music. One of her hobbies was arts and crafts and Christmas was her favorite holiday because she enjoyed all the decorations as it lights up the house. Her favorite colors were red, black and gold and she liked the San Francisco 49ers. She truly cared for her fur babies Panther, Brownie, Kitty and Princess.Rosemary was full of life, always laughing and having something funny to say. She was the life of the party.Her whole life she always had open arms and a welcoming heart and home to everyone. Her memories will forever be in our hearts.