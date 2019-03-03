Times Herald Online Notices
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roshawn Denise Mccloud

Roshawn Denise Mccloud Notice
Roshawn, a resident of Woodland, was born in Vallejo. Roshawn passed away at Kaiser in Vacaville. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2019
