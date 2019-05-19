Home

Rosie Claborne, 94, passed away Thursday, May 9, while living in Sacramento. Rosie was born on Oct. 10, 1924 in Hammond, LA, She was a long time resident of Vallejo. Rosie was married to the late Charles Claborne for 68 years and raised 11 children. The viewing service will be Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Celebration of Life service, Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., at the Allen Chapel Church located at 1239 Grand Ave., Sacramento 95838.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Chapel of the Valley in Roseville, 916-797-1448.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 19 to May 24, 2019
