For more than 70 years, Rosie L. Writt resided in Vallejo. She passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 3. She was a native of Rosston, AR.Visitation will be at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Monday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St.Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2019