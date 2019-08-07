Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church
407 Capitol St
View Map
Rosie Lee Writt

Rosie Lee Writt Notice
For more than 70 years, Rosie L. Writt resided in Vallejo. She passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 3. She was a native of Rosston, AR.Visitation will be at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Monday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St.Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2019
