Rosie Mae Ellenburg, 88, of Oroville passed away on Thursday, April 18. She was a native of Vallejo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at Dan Scales Funeral Services, 107 W. 8th St., Pittsburg from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 8, at 11 a.m., at Old Path Miracle Cathedral COGIC, 500 Arkansas St., Vallejo, viewing 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan Scales Funeral Services. 925-439-5922.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 2 to May 8, 2019