Royal G. Gaines, a Vallejo resident for 23 years, passed away on Saturday, July 27, at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo. A visitation at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 1. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Community Church, 585 Mini Drive, Vallejo. Burial will be in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo immediately following. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019