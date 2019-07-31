Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Community Church
585 Mini Drive
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Royal Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royal G. Gaines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royal G. Gaines Notice
Royal G. Gaines, a Vallejo resident for 23 years, passed away on Saturday, July 27, at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo. A visitation at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 1. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Community Church, 585 Mini Drive, Vallejo. Burial will be in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo immediately following. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00134900-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royal's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now