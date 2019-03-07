|
Royalty J.A. Williams, 19 days old, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 23, at her residence. She was born in Sacramento. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, at 12 noon, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., held at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church, 900 6th St., Vallejo, with Elder Gilbert Dodson, officiating. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers please make donations to assist the family with funeral arrangements, to Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City 94585 c/o Royalty Williams.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100, Director - John A. Pepper.
