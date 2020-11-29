On Tuesday, November 24, long-time Vallejo resident and Oklahoma native Ruby Lee Peters passed away in Vallejo. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 1 from 3 to 6 p.m., and her funeral service will be held there on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. All events are attendance-restricted, require face masks, and social distancing. Ruby's final resting place will be at the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.