Rudolph Robbie Jackson, a Vallejo resident for more than 53 years passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. He was a native of Vicksburg, MS. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Interment will be in Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond.Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019