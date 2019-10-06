|
|
Rufus Sherman Slaton, Jr., passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Vallejo, surrounded by his wife, Shirley and family. Rufus retired as a Senior Systems Analyst after working 25 years for Chevron Oil. He was a well known tax preparer with hundreds of clients throughout the Bay Area and also had a passion for photography. Rufus was a dedicated member of Kyles Temple AME Zion Church in Vallejo. Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., at Kyles Temple Church, 912 Florida St., Vallejo. There will be a viewing hour Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
W00137250-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019