Russell Dean Stanley passed away suddenly Wednesday at his home in Benicia. He was born in McKeesport, PA, and has called Benicia his home for the past 20 years. He was a steel worker at Judson Steel in Emeryville for more than 30 years before retiring in 1988. Russ was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War in the early 1950's. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, V.F.W.; Napa Moose Lodge, Vallejo Moose Lodge and the Pinole Seniors. He enjoyed traveling to Yountville in the summers to watch Joe DiMaggio and Babe Ruth baseball tournaments. He was a former baseball coach and manager for youth baseball teams in Concord for more than 20 years and was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.Russ is survived by his children, James (Ann) Stanley, Bruce (Sonja) Stanley, Janet Stanley and Ron (Lori) Stanley; brother, Kenny (Sharon) Stanley; his companion for many years, Martha Neville; grandchildren, Kittie (David) Saldivar, Lisa Marie, Austin, Alexis and Briana Stanley, Marissa (Donnie) Cagle, Janelle (Tristan) Husband, and Kevin and Lauren Spindler; his great grandchildren, Camden and Kinsley Cagle, Gracie Hines, Martin Spindler and Dean Sherman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene May Stanley, and his brothers, Richard and Don Stanley. Memorial services with Military Honors will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Benicia Veterans Hall, 1150 First St., Benicia. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

W00130180-image-1.jpg,W00130180-image-2.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 31 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary