Our Mom, Ruth, was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Marks, of 64 years. She was a resident of Benicia for many years. For the past three years she resided in a Board and Care in Sacramento close to her daughter. Our Mom passed at her daughter's home, surrounded by family at the age of 89. Beloved Mother to Stephen Marks, Diana Marks, James Marks and John (Cassie) Marks. Loving Grandmother to Michael (Christina) Marks, Jennifer (Terrance) Beverly, and Hannah Marks. Great Grandmother (Gigi) to Kaitlyn, Nathan and Lucas Marks; and to Peyton and Parker Beverly. She will be missed by many other relatives too numerous to count. Our Mom's greatest joy was caring for and cooking for the family. She loved her soap operas, crossword puzzles and taking care of the house. She was the life of the party and loved to dance. Playing her piano was also something she loved to do. Her most favorite trips with our Dad were the two cruises they took to Mexico. Due to Covid 19, private graveside services will be held. A Catholic Memorial Mass at St Dominic's will be held at a later date once the churches open again. We love and will miss Our Mom, Grandma and Gigi so very much! Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
