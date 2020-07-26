1/1
Ruth Ada (Mock) Marks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Mom, Ruth, was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Marks, of 64 years. She was a resident of Benicia for many years. For the past three years she resided in a Board and Care in Sacramento close to her daughter. Our Mom passed at her daughter's home, surrounded by family at the age of 89. Beloved Mother to Stephen Marks, Diana Marks, James Marks and John (Cassie) Marks. Loving Grandmother to Michael (Christina) Marks, Jennifer (Terrance) Beverly, and Hannah Marks. Great Grandmother (Gigi) to Kaitlyn, Nathan and Lucas Marks; and to Peyton and Parker Beverly. She will be missed by many other relatives too numerous to count. Our Mom's greatest joy was caring for and cooking for the family. She loved her soap operas, crossword puzzles and taking care of the house. She was the life of the party and loved to dance. Playing her piano was also something she loved to do. Her most favorite trips with our Dad were the two cruises they took to Mexico. Due to Covid 19, private graveside services will be held. A Catholic Memorial Mass at St Dominic's will be held at a later date once the churches open again. We love and will miss Our Mom, Grandma and Gigi so very much! Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comPassalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130
W00146080-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passalacqua Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved