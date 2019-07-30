Times Herald Online Notices
Ruth M. Nichols Notice
Ruth M. Nichols, a Vallejo resident for more than 60 years, passed away Thursday, July 25, at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo. She was a Texas native.Viewing will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Friday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo, Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2019
