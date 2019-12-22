|
Ruth Mary Walls (Kuhn) was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, the second of five siblings to Romanian German immigrants Nicholas and Susanna Kuhn. The oldest of three daughters to become an RN, she took her new nursing degree and moved to Bermuda to work in a hospital. On a blind date on July 4, 1953, she met the dashing and gregarious sailor, Chuck Walls. They were married on May 22, 1954 in her hometown but true to her name she moved with her groom to his hometown of Twin Falls, ID. Hearing the clarion call of California, they moved to San Jose in 1961 with their growing family and settled in Fremont in 1965, then Vallejo in 1986 following Chuck's transfers in the grocery business. Ruth not only managed to be an active mother to her three children, Susan (George Schandelmier, Jr.), Julie Williams (Cliff) and Chuck Jr. (Cindy), but worked fulltime, first as a nurse, then for Fry's Food Stores and lastly in special education in John Swett school district. Ruth made life-long friends wherever she moved. The active, out-going couple moved to Benicia in their retirement in 1997 where they happily continued their various social activities, travels in their RV, and as volunteers in the community and their church Wayside United Methodist. They visited all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada, most of Europe, and their favorite Tahiti. After 55 years of marriage Chuck died in 2009 but Ruth, an independent strong woman continued to travel and be active in her Benicia community and church. Ruth was an intelligent, formidable, social woman who loved to travel, read, ride her bike, swim, and spend time with her grandchildren. She continued to do the crossword puzzle daily up until her short hospitalization preceding her death. She will be greatly missed by her three children and spouses, 12 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be held on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m., at Wayside United Methodist Church, 2309 Columbus Pkwy., Vallejo. Burial will be private for the family at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
