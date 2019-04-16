|
Ruth Wilson, a resident of Vallejo, passed away Tuesday, April 9 at Kaiser Hospital. Ruth was born in Hazelhurst, MS, on Jan. 4, 1931.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 8 p.m.Homegoing celebration will be Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m., at Evangelist Temple COGIC, 848 Sonoma Blvd.Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019