Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Samuel Eugene Adkins Jr., 80, passed away at Fairfield Post Acute Care in Fairfield. He was born in Carrsville, GA and was a resident of Vallejo. Samuel served in the Airforce and attained the rank of SSGT.A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with Military Honors in Dixon.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
