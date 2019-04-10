|
Samuel Eugene Adkins Jr., 80, passed away at Fairfield Post Acute Care in Fairfield. He was born in Carrsville, GA and was a resident of Vallejo. Samuel served in the Airforce and attained the rank of SSGT.A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with Military Honors in Dixon.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 642-4459.
