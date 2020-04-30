|
Sandra Louise Henderson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15. She passed peacefully at her residence.Sandra was born to John Rivera and Roseline Quinones May 3, 1950 in San Francisco. She graduated from St. Paul High School. She was a spiritual individual who earned a graduate degree in world theology/philosophy and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico.Sandra was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Sandra is survived by her sons, Jori (Alicia) and Angelo Henderson, and her four grandchildren, DeVonna, Jori Jr., Isaiah and Israel Henderson and her dog "Ringo" who she loved so very much.Sandra loved to love people; she was outgoing and caring. Her passions were cooking international cuisine and teaching multicultural dances, but most of all she lived to assist others in finding their inner light and purpose in life.To honor our mother Sandra's memory, we invite you to a virtual celebration of life that will be on live streaming from Sandra's Facebook page on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. We encourage everyone who would like to view the celebration of life with us to friend request Sandra's Facebook account. We thank everyone for all the love and support towards our family.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2020