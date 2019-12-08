Times Herald Online Notices
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
420 Florida St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Serena Lorelle Perez Notice
Serena Lorelle Perez was called home by our heavenly Father at the tender age of 22, Nov. 25. Serena left us suddenly from the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on her way to work early Monday morning.In her new life, Serena will be met at the gates of heaven by her paternal great-grandmother, Maria Torres Perez.She will remain forever in the hearts of her father, Shawn L. Perez (Michelle); mother, Sandie Oller (Ruel); siblings, Hope, Nikki, Faith, Isaiah and Michael; paternal grandmother, Lena A. Perez; maternal grandmother, Lorna Calimbas; maternal grandfather, Edwin Jones; uncle, E.J. Jones (Frances); cousins, C.J., Makaena, Jaeda and Takoda Jones. Last respects will be held Sunday and Monday, Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., at Colonial Chapels,1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. Vigil service on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., at Colonial Chapels. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 420 Florida St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Rd, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
