My condolences to the Brooks family. Shavoone and I go way back to the Mervyns crew days. She was a good person with a beautiful heart. I am still in shock. Its hard for me to imagine a world she is no longer in. I know she is reunited with her dad, two angels watching over their family and friends. Shavoone you will be missed, I love you and may you RIH. Until we meet again.

Ennis Pool

Friend