Sherry Corbett, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Kentucky and grew up in Vallejo, where she lived out the rest of her life. She graduated in 1956 from Vallejo Senior High. She worked for Family Doctor Medical Group.Sherry married the love of her life, Ron Corbett, in 1978. Sherry and Ron were members of Calvary Chapel, Fairfield. She enjoyed travelling with Ron, hosting Bible study in their home, entertaining family and friends and especially loved spending time with her granddaughters. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, and is survived by stepdaughters, Renee (Jim) Kale and Kimberly (Leslie) Spears; granddaughters, Taylor Spears and Veronica Kale, of Vallejo, and sister, Martha Branyon, of Georgia.Sherry was known for her sense of style and positive attitude on life. Sherry was beautiful inside and out and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Inurnment will be private.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 6, 2019