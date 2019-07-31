|
Sheryl Jean Wakin, 45, passed away Sunday at her home in American Canyon surrounded by her family following a long and courageous battle with cancer.Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with funeral services starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019