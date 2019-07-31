Times Herald Online Notices
|
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sheryl Jean Wakin

Sheryl Jean Wakin Notice
Sheryl Jean Wakin, 45, passed away Sunday at her home in American Canyon surrounded by her family following a long and courageous battle with cancer.Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with funeral services starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
