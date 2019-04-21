Shirley was born on June 7, 1933 in San Francisco, to Emile and Louise Maschio. She attended her grammar school years there until they moved to San Anselmo when she was 12. Shirley graduated from Marin Catholic High School in 1951. Her education continued with the completion of Dental Assistant School in 1953. During that year, she attended a friend's wedding and met a nice young man named Jim. They dated for a few months and were wed on Feb. 14, 1954.After about a year and a half, they bought their forever home in 1956, in what is now called American Canyon. They were blessed with four children, Dave, Natalie, Greg and Cheryl.While Shirley was raising her family, she did manage to work part-time as a Dental Assistant in Vallejo, for a couple years. Her next venture was selling Avon, which she did for almost 15 years. Lastly, she worked as a Baker for Franklin Jr. High School in Vallejo for approximately 17 years, eventually retiring in 1996. She loved her dancing!! Shirley also enjoyed baking, playing bingo, going to the casino, singing in the church choir and going to get her hair done faithfully every Friday. Shirley passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on April 4, to join her husband Jim of 43 years, who had passed away in September 1997. Left to cherish her memories are her four children, Dave and his wife Laura, Natalie, Greg and Cheryl; six grandchildren, Brandi, Anthony, Mia, Kevin, Tiana and Isaiah; 10 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Beverly; her dear friend, Tom Cortez, of almost 20 years, along with many other friends who knew and loved her as well. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m., at Napa Valley Memorial Chapel, 2383 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Construction Fund in memory of Shirley Smith, 101 Antonina Ave., Suite D, American Canyon, CA 94503.

