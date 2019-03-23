Times Herald Online Notices
Socorro P. Basilio Notice
Socorro Basilio, 92, passed away Wednesday in a local hospital after a brief illness. She was born in the Philippines and was a resident of Benicia for 24 years. Socorro was a dentist as well as the Matriarch of her family. She was a member of St. Dominic's Parish and enjoyed classical music, the symphony, museums, travel, as well as baking and cooking for family and friends. Socorro is survived by her sons Bernard and Jonathan (Abby) Basilio, daughter Marilou (David) Mechure, sisters Aurora Basilio & Leonor Cruel, several nieces and nephews, as well as grandsons Brian, Jason, Joshua & Justin (Masha) Basilio and great grandson Chasin Basilio.Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday and after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Vigil services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
