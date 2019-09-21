|
Socorro V. Rodriguez, 93, a long-time resident of Vallejo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on June 29, 1926 in Ann Arbor, MI, Socorro a Gold Star mother retired from Sutter Solano Medical Center after 13 years of service, she also did work with Holiday Inn, Reliable building enterprise, and Broadway Hospital in their housekeeping departments. She was a member of Solano County's Econ Opportunity Council. She enjoyed visits to Mexico and helping many people there by bringing clothes, she also helped many Latinos in the Solano County as a translator and with documentation. Socorro loved gardening, trips to the casinos, but most of all her family. Socorro was predeceased by parents, Maria Preciado and Emiliano Vasquez; husband of 47 years Andres Rodriguez; sisters, Beatrice Uribe and Lupe Granillo; brother, Jose Maximo; daughter, Margarita Dominguez; sons, Gilberto Garcia, Marcas "Tony" Garcia, and William Avila. Socorro is survived by daughters, Rose Garcia Donohoe, Marissa Trujillo, and Lou Cecchini; son, Luis Avila; granddaughters, Nina Escoto and Tara Troglin; great-grandson, Brandon Easley, and many more grandchildren. Socorro will also be fondly remembered by niece, Ana Uribe and great nieces, and nephew, Daisy, Elizabeth and Celerino.Visitation will be held 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 with vigil service beginning at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow mass in All Souls Catholic Cemetery.Following the burial the family would like to invite everyone to the Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St., Vallejo for a reception.Arrangements entrusted to the direction of Twin Chapels Mortuary, 552-6696. www.twinchapelsmortuary.com.
