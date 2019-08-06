|
Sondra Jo (Leal) Hunt passed away at her home July 25 with her daughter, Cheryl, at her side. Born to Joe and Eva Leal in Vallejo, she attended Catholic school and Hogan High. Sondra worked many years as a bartender, she loved her job, and worked at many bars in Vallejo, including Lena's Tavern, Papa Joe's, My Office, and Kesslers. She truly loved her friends and customers, and threw some of the best parties. She got along with people of all ages and personalities. Sondra had many family and friends whom which all would agree she had a good sense of humor that most of the time had no filter. Sondra was preceded in death by her mother, Eva; father, Joe, and many dear friends. She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Vallejo; daughters, Cheryl of Vallejo, and Kristi of Fairfield; sister, Deanna; nieces, Laurie and Terry of Napa; grandchildren, Nicole and Jake; great grandchildren, Ayden, Morgan, Hudson, Audrey, and Everly, all of Vacaville, and her cats, Ricky and Blackie.Sondra will be truly missed by her family and friends. Following her wishes there will be no services.
