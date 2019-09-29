Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Talley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra Talley Notice
Sondra Talley, 71, of Vallejo passed away on Monday, Sept. 16 at her residence following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m., with a musical to follow from 6 to 8 p.m., at Corinthians COGIC, 1101 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now