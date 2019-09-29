|
Sondra Talley, 71, of Vallejo passed away on Monday, Sept. 16 at her residence following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m., with a musical to follow from 6 to 8 p.m., at Corinthians COGIC, 1101 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2019