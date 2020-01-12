|
We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Emelia Lizama Perez St. Pierre on Jan. 4, after a brief battle with cancer. Emelia was born May 6, 1930 on Guam to her parents, Vincente Santos (Magdalena Cepeda Chargualaf) and Mariano C. Perez (Rita L. Perez).She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence St. Pierre, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl St. Pierre Jensen; sisters, Maria Perez Macias (Anthony) and Carmen Lizama Flores; brothers, Jose C. (Loretta) Lizama and Enrique Blas Lizama.Emelia is survived by daughters, Norma (Tom) Canavesio, Carolyn St. Pierre; grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsey) Canavesio, Jacqueline Canavesio, Michael (Jessica) Guevara, Mackenzie (Rebecca) Guevara, Magdalena Guevara, Kathleen (John) Woll; great grandchildren, Taylor, Jaxon, and Jerzi Canavesio, Tasiana, Tano and Auri Guevara; brothers and sisters, Vincente B. and Alejandro B. Lizama, Teresita L. (Baltazar) Untalan, Veronica L. (James) Limtiaco, Antonita L. Garcia, Jesusa L. Northard and Augusto Pererz (Rosa Maria).Through her lifetime, she enjoyed bowling with her husband Larry, sewing, drapery, gardening, traveling, family gatherings, Chamorro functions and coffee with her dearest friends.She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness in bringing Our Lady of Fatima into many homes over the years.Emelia's kindness, generosity, humor, smile, laughter and love will forever be held close in our hearts.Viewing and vigil services will be Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m., at All Souls Cemetery/Mausoleum, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo. Mass will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m., at St. Basil's Church, 1225 Tuolumne St., Vallejo, burial immediately following at All Souls Cemetery/Mausoleum, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of All Souls Cemetery & Funeral Center 644-5209.
