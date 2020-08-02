Stella Vivian Slover, 73, passed away Wednesday at her daughter's home in Tracy following a long illness. She was born to Armida and Salvador Sanchez on December 19, 1947 in Fresno, CA and was a former resident of Vallejo. She worked at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital for 15 years.Stella and her husband, Richard enjoyed being Santa and Mrs. Claus every year bringing toys and candy for the Children's Ward at local hospitals. She loved spending time with her friends and playing slots at the casinos. Her biggest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She also loved her dogs like family, and they went everywhere with her. She had the best sense of humor and her laugh was very contagious. She had the biggest heart, and she made sure no one went without. She was always there for her loved ones.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Richard; daughters, Janel Stephenson and Trina McCaffrey; sister, Irene Rhodes; brothers, James and Arthur Sanchez; grandchildren, Nick, Katey Jo, Nona, Stevie, Ray, Jordan, Sophia, Phillip, Richard, Jason and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Meah, Avaiya, Kaileo and Kealani; and her beloved dog and companion, Tito.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, August 6 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Vallejo. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Dementia Society of America
Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo