Steven Blanchard lost his six year battle with cancer on Sunday, July 14. Steven was born to Lawrence W. and Mary Jane Blanchard on Aug. 5, 1947 in Vallejo. Steve attended grammar school at McKinley and high school at Vallejo High. He is a veteran and served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT from June 1969 to April 1973. In his early years, he loved to sail and play chess and was a member of the Vallejo Yacht Club. He completed his apprenticeship at Mare Island as a Shop 51 Electrician and retired from there shortly after the shipyard closed. Steve married his love, Linda, on Nov. 21, 1981. Steve was an avid modeler and built various ships, submarines, and many spaceships from Star Wars and Star Trek. He loved history pertaining to World War I and II. Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Blanchard; his daughter, Sarah Blanchard Hanna; grandchildren, Aiden and Adelyn Hanna, and his brother, Warren Woodruff Blanchard. A celebration of life will be held at Ascension Episcopal Church at 2420 Tuolumne St., Vallejo on July 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his wife requests donations to Ascension Church or The Tim and Jeannie Hamann Foundation (an organization that assists cancer patients with various forms of financial aid) - checks can be sent to 513 First St., Benicia.

