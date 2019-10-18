|
Steven Eugene Ware, 55, passed away at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo on Monday. He was an Oakland native and a Vallejo resident.Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3, Fairfield. Burial will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019