Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3
Fairfield, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Eugene Ware

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Eugene Ware Notice
Steven Eugene Ware, 55, passed away at Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo on Monday. He was an Oakland native and a Vallejo resident.Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3, Fairfield. Burial will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00137710-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now