Sunshawn M. Hill, 21, of Suisun City, passed away tragically in an accident on Wednesday, May 8, in Suisun. He was a native of Vallejo.Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Bay North Church of Christ, 2100 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, with Min. Sam Morris, officiating. Burial to follow at Rockville Cemetery, Fairfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 16 to May 17, 2019