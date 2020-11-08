Susan "Sue" Gamble, 72 of Vallejo, passed away Monday at her home following a brief battle with cancer.Susan was born in Vallejo on October 10, 1948 to Claude and Georgia Goodrum. She was the office manager for 14 years in the family business, Claude's Automotive, retiring in 1996. Susan was actively involved in her children and grandchildren's schools and activities. She was happiest spending her days with Bill, family and friends.Sue enjoyed visiting the coast and taking cruises to Alaska and Mexico. At home, she loved to bake, prepare family meals and spend time in her garden.Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Goodrum and her son, Willy Gamble.Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Gamble; daughter, Cathleen (Brian) Gilmore; father, Claude (Cathy) Goodrum; brothers, Monty (Kim) and Ed Goodrum; grandchildren, Nick (Elle Alves) and Drew Gilmore and lifelong friends, Art and Linda Padilla.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family memorial will be held with private inurnment in Tulocay Cemetery, Napa.In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be sent to a favorite charity of your choice
.Always remember that we love you big big, up to the sky Mammy.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
