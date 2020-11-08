1/1
Susan Gamble
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan "Sue" Gamble, 72 of Vallejo, passed away Monday at her home following a brief battle with cancer.Susan was born in Vallejo on October 10, 1948 to Claude and Georgia Goodrum. She was the office manager for 14 years in the family business, Claude's Automotive, retiring in 1996. Susan was actively involved in her children and grandchildren's schools and activities. She was happiest spending her days with Bill, family and friends.Sue enjoyed visiting the coast and taking cruises to Alaska and Mexico. At home, she loved to bake, prepare family meals and spend time in her garden.Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Goodrum and her son, Willy Gamble.Survivors include her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Gamble; daughter, Cathleen (Brian) Gilmore; father, Claude (Cathy) Goodrum; brothers, Monty (Kim) and Ed Goodrum; grandchildren, Nick (Elle Alves) and Drew Gilmore and lifelong friends, Art and Linda Padilla.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family memorial will be held with private inurnment in Tulocay Cemetery, Napa.In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be sent to a favorite charity of your choice.Always remember that we love you big big, up to the sky Mammy.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00148730-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twin Chapels Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved