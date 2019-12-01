|
Susanne passed away on November 13, in Novato under hospice care, with family members at her side. She had battled cancer for several years. Sue was born, raised, and lived in Vallejo all her life. Sue participated in a number of sports during her youth and early adult life. She was one of the first girls to play Little League baseball at East Vallejo Little League. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Sturgeon, and grandparents. She is survived by her father, Russ Sturgeon and five children; Randy King (South Carolina), Kimberley King Poe (Fairfield), Kenneth Gini (Benicia), Michael Gini (Benicia) and Mitchell Gini (Ft. Bragg, NC). She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Final arrangements entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn Funeral Home (707) 644-7474. Donations can be made to Hospice or a .
