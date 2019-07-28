Times Herald Online Notices
Sylvester Graves III

Sylvester Graves III Notice
Sylvester Graves III, aka "Sly", 34, of Vallejo, born in Oakland, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20. Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Homegoing celebration will be Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 28 to July 30, 2019
