Sylvia left this earth on March 19, at Victoria Board and Care in Vallejo. Sylvia was born in Honolulu, HI, on Jan. 28, 1935 to Clarence and Angeline (Paishon) Pinto.Sylvia married Robert Brink on March 4, 1967 in Honolulu and they moved to Vallejo, in September 1967.Sylvia worked for the Vallejo City Unified School District for 22 years as a Cafeteria Manager at Cooper Elementary and Vallejo High schools. She retired in January 2000.Sylvia belonged to the Women of the Moose, Vallejo Chapter 315, went through the "chairs" and became Senior Regent. She received her Cap and Gown in June 1977 at Mooseheart, IL, as a Senior Graduate Regent.Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and her sister. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, LeRoy (Navata) Brink of Buena Vista, GA; daughter, Caroledean (Lecil) Treat of Vallejo; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Kaiser My Care My Home organization, Dr. Mason, Holly, Helen, and Margaret; the Victoria Board and Care Home Staff: Jeanivic, Tess, Paul, Tea, and Cholo for taking great care of her; and Vallejo Kaiser Hospice Group: Rowena, Erin, John, Royce, Loretta, Endal, and Janet.A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.Burial will be private at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements entrusted to direction and care of Colonial Chapels, Vallejo, (707) 643-0391.

