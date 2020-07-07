1/1
Symphony Derrishia Monk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Symphony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Symphony Derrishia Monk, born December 19, 1986, passed away in Vallejo on Saturday, June 20. Symphony had recently graduated from Carrington College as a certified medical assistant. She was employed at Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation for a podiatry clinic. Symphony was to begin school in August to be a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Her ultimate goal was to be a Registered Nurse. Her family was very proud of her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
W00145530-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jul. 7 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved