Symphony Derrishia Monk, born December 19, 1986, passed away in Vallejo on Saturday, June 20. Symphony had recently graduated from Carrington College as a certified medical assistant. She was employed at Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation for a podiatry clinic. Symphony was to begin school in August to be a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Her ultimate goal was to be a Registered Nurse. Her family was very proud of her and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private memorial will be held at a later date.