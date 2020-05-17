Teresa "Terry" Marie Losado
On May 3, 2020 Teresa (Terry) Marie Losado passed peacefully at her home in Gardnerville, NV with her husband and daughter at her side. Terry, the only daughter of Dolores and Jose Arias, was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Adon, her grandson Aiden Losado, and many family members who joyfully met her on the other side. She was born in Tucumcari, NM and moved to California in the 1950s. She attended Vallejo Senior High in Vallejo, CA and met the love of her life Michael Losado. Michael and Terry were best friends for 50 years and married for 48 ½ wonderful years. They raised their children in Vallejo and moved to Gardnerville, NV upon Michael's retirement in 2014. Terry was a devoted mother, best friend, and a kind generous soul who left this world far too soon. During her brief time on this planet she filled all that knew her with an abundance of memories, laughter, love, and joy. She was known for sharing sincere compliments, dancing, hugs, and always making sure she 'paid it forward'. Terry could often be found at Carson Valley Inn enjoying a good meal, a show, and time with friends at various slots. She was particularly fond of bingo and was always down for a good tournament when the opportunity presented itself. When it came to winning at games of chance Terry Losado was unmatched; her luck was legendary. Terry leaves her husband Michael, her daughter, Randi (Jason) Arias-Fontenot; her son, Jayson (Cheryl Melodias-Losado) Losado; granddaughters, Tiana and Keilani Losado; grandson, Dominic Losado; brother, Lou Arias; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends to carry on her legacy of love. Services in both Nevada and California are pending. The Losado family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah for the exceptional care received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 17, 2020.
