|
|
Terry Joseph Martin "T-Bone" Marcacci, 50, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 12 at his home in Vallejo.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 with Funeral service at 1 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Entombment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to the Lorenzza Marie Marcacci Trust Fund c/o U.S. Bank (account #253471759972).Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00137780-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019