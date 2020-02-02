|
|
Terry Joseph Stewart, 51, of Vallejo passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. She was a native of New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Community Church, 585 Mini Drive, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00141150-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020