Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Community Church
585 Mini Drive
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Joseph Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Joseph Stewart Notice
Terry Joseph Stewart, 51, of Vallejo passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. She was a native of New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Community Church, 585 Mini Drive, Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00141150-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -