Thomas L. Hauser, 70, passed away in his home on May 13.Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Leeda, and his children, Andrea (Dave) Fickess, and Nicholas Hauser. He will be fondly remembered by his precious grandchildren, Jett and Daisy Fickess. Tom leaves behind his siblings, Troy Clay of Magnolia, TX, Mary Smith of Vallejo, Eric Clay of Mariposa, and Kelly Clay of Victor, MT. He was predeceased by his brother, "Dickie" Hauser, and sister, Terry Clay.A native of California, Tom attended Vallejo High School, and played on the Apache football and wrestling teams, graduating in 1967. He attended Boise State College on a sports scholarship and graduated in 1973 with a B.A. in History.Tom began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Boise Police Department before returning to California in 1974. From 1974 until his retirement, as Captain of Police in 2002, Tom held many positions in the Vallejo Police Department. He was highly respected for his integrity.In retirement, Tom enjoyed playing bagpipes, traveling, watching whales, birding, reading, working on home and yard projects, helping family and friends, and blowing bubbles with grandchildren.The Hauser family invites you to celebrate Tom Hauser's life on July 13, at 10 a.m., in the Ulatis Garden (located between the library and theatre), 1000 Ulatis Drive, Vacaville. (Dress is "Tom Hauser-casual").

W00133810-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 30 to July 13, 2019