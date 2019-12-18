|
Timothy Elmer Estes would have you know that he was born on Aug. 23, 1943 on Green Hill Road in the little town of Barrington, NH. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Estes; mother, Hilda Elizabeth (Kahps, Estes) Erickson; step-father, Emrick Erickson, and sister, Elona (Sis) Dodge, as well as numerous aunts and uncles of his direct and extended families. He is survived by his brother, Alfred Estes, and step-sister, Ruthie Strong of Rochester; his wife, Susan (Melser) Estes of Vallejo; daughter, Amanda Estes of Vallejo, and his son, Daniel Estes of Snohomish, WA.Tim was a well traveled person in life, moving as a child from Barrington, NH to Farmington to Rochester, NH to Dorchester, MA, back to Barrington then onward to Orlando, FL before finally moving back to Barrington. He attended Barrington Grade School, Spaulding High in Rochester, NH and Colonial High in Orlando, FL from which he graduated.After high school, Tim worked at D'Arcy Millwork in Dover, NH until 1962 when he joined the U.S. Navy and trained as an Electronics Technician in the Submarine Service. He enjoyed extensive travel at the government's expense circling the globe above and below the ocean's surface as a Nuclear Reactor Operator. When assigned to Mare Island Naval Shipyard for Nuclear Power School he met his future wife, Susan, who saw him as something she could work with to shape up after they met on a blind date. They were married three years later in Reno, NV, between submarine patrols.After leaving the Navy, Tim settled in his wife's hometown of Vallejo and worked for AT&T before moving to Systems Start-up and Operations for Bay Area Rapid Transit District. After taking courses in Engineering at UC Berkeley, he began a career as an Instrument and Controls Engineer in the commercial Nuclear Power generation industry. As a consulting Contract Engineer, he traveled the US for several small Engineering firms working with various Power Plants, Waste-water Treatment, Medical and Petro-Chemical facilities designing new installations and upgrading obsolete Instrumentation and Control and Computer Systems. He finally retired after a stint working in the "liquid gold" oil fields of the Hollywood Hills of Glendale, CA. Tim will be buried in Barrington's Pine Grove Cemetery, with arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
