Tippi Schlattman, 49, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4, 2020 in her home in Vallejo, surrounded by family. Tippi was an inspiration to many for her drive to live the best life she could, given her circumstances. She was always smiling no matter what obstacle was given. She fought a long health battle after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called Friedrichs Ataxia in 2002. She also had heart disease and she went on to have heart transplant surgery in 2008. As a family we are so blessed for those bonus years we were given with her. She was so funny, strong, and kind-hearted.Survivors include her husband, Scott; daughter, Brianna; son, Robert (Alexis); parents, John and Carolyn Zoerb; sister, Lisa Kinsey; and brother, John Zoerb.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held on her birthday, February 6, 2021. More details will be announced.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
