Tony A. Walker, 32, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, July 29. He was a native of Bakersfield.Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, 2019