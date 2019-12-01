|
Truman was preceded in death by Ivolue, his wife of 53 years. He is survived by sons Michael "Denny" (Susan) of Antioch; Richard "Rick" (Lori) of Vallejo; granddaughters Kim Lantrip of Kalispell, Montana; and Karen Lantrip (Matthew Whittaker) and great granddaughter Ivy Mae Whittaker of Edinburgh, Scotland. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Lawn and the funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements and care entrusted to the direction of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019