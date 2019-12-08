Home

Truman Leo Lantrip

Truman Leo Lantrip Notice
Truman Leo LantripApril 23, 1924 - Nov. 18, 2019VallejoTruman was preceded in death by Ivolue, his wife of 53 years. He is survived by sons, Michael "Denny" (Susan) of Antioch, Richard "Rick" (Lori) of Vallejo; granddaughters, Kim Lantrip of Kalispell, Montana; and Karen Lantrip (Matthew Whittaker); grandson, Alex Lantrip, and great granddaughter, Ivy Mae Whittaker of Edinburgh, Scotland. Visitation was held Dec. 3, with funeral service Dec. 4, at Skyview Memorial Lawn. Arrangements entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 8, 2019
