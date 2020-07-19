Long-time American Canyon resident and Washington DC native, Vasceil "Rainey" Thornton passed away in American Canyon on Saturday, July 11. She was a member of Kyles Temple AME Zion Church in Vallejo. Her graveside service is attendance-restricted with all persons attending required to wear face masks. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.W00145930-image-1.jpg