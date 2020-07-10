Veda LaTrice Wilkes, of Vallejo, passed away in early July, 2020 of a longtime illness. Born in Texas to Eugene and Nellie Lewis, she was the youngest of four children. The family moved from Texas to Washington state seeking better job opportunities, then eventually settled in the Chabot/Mare Island community of Vallejo, CA. LaTrice grew up and married the love of her life, James Wilkes, and they raised their three children, James Wilkes (Sandy), Lene' Acker, and Jacque Wilkes together. She also found great enjoyment with her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. LaTrice was a dedicated stay-at-home mom for years, then pursued a career at Napa State Hospital as a Licensed Psychiatric Technician. She later enjoyed a career change to Mervyn's Department Store, working for more than 20 years with those whom she always considered to be her second family. LaTrice's generosity and caring for others reached far and wide. She easily and selflessly stepped into "mother" mode for any family member or friends whenever they had a need. Her passion for giving extended to all who knew her. She never turned away anyone who needed her help or guidance. LaTrice was a dedicated Christian and a longtime member of The Hill Assembly of God Church. She loved the Lord and was secure in the knowledge that she would meet her Savior, Jesus Christ, when he was ready for her. LaTrice enjoyed traveling with her sisters Scotty and Gwen and their Aunt Lois, camping and fishing with her kids and grandkids, and was an avid reader and gardener over the years. LaTrice will be deeply missed by those who knew her. LaTrice was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; three sisters; and one brother. Her children, grandchildren, great-children, extended family, and friends will all miss her deeply. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, a service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "I Made it Home" I just wanted to let you all know that I made it home. The journey wasn't an easy one, but it didn't take too long. Everything is so pretty here, so white, so fresh and new. I wish that you all could close your eyes and that you could see it, too. Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand God is taking care of me...I'm in the shelter of His hands. Here there is no sadness, no sorrow, and no pain. Here there is no crying, and I'll never hurt again. Here it is so peaceful when all the angels sing. I really have to go for now...I've just got to try my wings. -Unknown Author