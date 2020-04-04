|
Victor Burt, 100, passed away March 18, in Napa. Vic was born in Fort Morgan, CO on Oct. 5, 1919 to Harry and Florence Burt. Soon after he was born the family moved to a ranch north of Fleming, CO. Then they moved to a farm near Sterling, CO where he started school in a one-room country school house. Then they moved into town where he attended schools until graduating from Junior High School in 1933. The family moved to Sidney, NE in July 1933 where Vic started high school graduating in May 1937. In high school he participated in football, basketball, track, dramatics, debate team, and was co-editor of the yearbook. After graduation he worked for the Nebraska Highway Department, but soon decided he didn't want to spend the rest of his life doing manual labor. He then decided to join the military. In April 1938 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy attending boot camp in San Diego for Hospital Corps School graduating in December 1938 number nine out of 50 in the class. He served at many duty stations and served on several ships during World War II and Korean War. In October 1957 he transferred to the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve and retired in 1967 with an honorable discharge. Navy was very important to him. He was a very patriotic man. Vic retired as Chief Hospital Corpsmen. After retiring from the Navy he worked at the California Medical Facility as a Storekeeper for about eight years. He then worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard leaving there in 1973. Vic was married to his first wife, Alvina, until she passed away. Later he married Yvonne. Vic and Yvonne enjoyed traveling and visited many interesting places in all 50 states and a number of foreign countries. Also enjoyed many cruises. Vic enjoyed gardening, reading and also enjoyed fishing for many, many years at Diamond Lake, OR.Vic was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Florence; two brothers, Kenneth and Rex; sister, Doris; son, Loel; daughter-in-law, Ann, and his first wife, Alvina.Vic is survived by his wife, Yvonne; two children, Elaine and Steve (Debbie); two brothers, Delmar and Bob (Dodie), numerous grand, great-grand (another due in July), and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Vic may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa CA 94558 or Continuum Hospice Care, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy, Ste 110, Petaluma CA 94954.Vic's family would like to thank the staff of Continuum Hospice Care for all the wonderful, caring help they provided. Also the caregivers from Stayman Estates.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 4, 2020