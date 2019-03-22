Victor went home to be with the Lord on March 18, following a long illness. He passed peacefully at home with his wife and children at his side. Victor was born in San Francisco and after a few years moved to San Jose where he attended school and was in the Y.M.C.A. He moved back to San Francisco where he attended school and was in the Sea Scouts. He loved swimming and being around the water. After graduating from Galileo High School, Victor worked at the phone company and then joined the Coast Guard. When he got out of the Coast Guard, he went to San Francisco College majoring in Fire Science and received his AA degree. Vic had a passion for the Fire Service. Vic then joined the Fire Department at Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard. After Hunter's Point closed, he went to work at Concord Naval Weapon's Station. He was asked to transfer to Mare Island Naval Shipyard where he would complete 28 years as a Fire Inspector and Fire Captain. At that time he also owned and operated M & L Electric Company. In 1993 due to Mare Island closing, Victor transferred to Naples, Italy at the Naval Base as an Assistant Fire Chief. He completed four years and retired from his career with the Fire Service. Vic and his wife returned to the Bay Area in 1998. He went to work for the City of San Rafael where he retired after 17 years of service. Victor is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tim, and his best friend since childhood, Dan Epperly. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gasser; three sons, Michael Gasser of Madera, Larry Gasser and John Davis of Fairfield; daughters, Tammie (Walters) La Barr of Vallejo, and Kim Davis of Vallejo; granddaughters, Lynette Gasser of Sunny Vale and Kelsie Davis of Fairfield; grandsons, Cody Gasser of Grants Pass, OR, Marcus Davis of Fairfield, David (Terika) Rivera of Elk Grove, and Andrew (Evona) Rivera of San Jose; great granddaughters, Rubie Gaffie, Gabreilla Rivera, Elliana Rivera; great grandson, Joseph Rivera; sister-in-law. Debbie (Alan) Hubbard of Hawaii, and nephew, Andrew Hubbard of Vallejo. Victor will be missed by his family and all that knew him. Services will be held at Calvary Baptist, 600 Gregory Lane, Fairfield, Monday, March 25, with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service from 11 to 12 p.m. A reception will follow from 12 to 2 p.m., in the hall.Arrangements are under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697. You may sign the guestbook at www.bryan-braker.com.

