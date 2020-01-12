Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1905 Florida St
Vallejo, CA
Vikki Johnson


1957 - 2020
Vikki Johnson Notice
Vikki Johnson, a native of Vallejo, passed away Dec. 25. She was born on Aug. 21, 1957.Memorial service will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo, with Pastor Dante Quick officiating.Inurnment will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Director John A. Pepper. 421-0100.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
