Vikki Johnson, a native of Vallejo, passed away Dec. 25. She was born on Aug. 21, 1957.Memorial service will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo, with Pastor Dante Quick officiating.Inurnment will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Director John A. Pepper. 421-0100.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020